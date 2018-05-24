Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes snow leopard triplets

The cubs, two males and one female were born on April 22, 2018. (Source: AP images)

Snow leopards grow to weigh between about 60-120 pounds. (AP images)

Today, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of three snow leopard cubs to mom, Sombra, and dad, Amga.

The mother gave birth on April 22, and the set of triplets includes two males and one female.

All three cubs were born weighing just over one pound, and are currently enjoying bonding time with the mother.

The cubs will continue to grow but will make their way to the Primates, Cats, and Aquatics building in the coming weeks.

Later this summer, they will move to the new Asian Highlands habitat that will be home to additional Snow Leopards, Amga and Sameera, as well as an Amur leopard, takin, and red pandas.

Fun facts about Snow Leopards (according to snowleopard.org)

Snow Leopards are relatively small compared to other cats. Averaging between 55-160 pounds.

For about 18 months, females raise their cubs – all alone.

The cat has strong, short front limbs and longer hind limbs, and can jump up to 30 feet (10 meters) in one leap.

Snow leopards are gentle creatures, and are not known to be aggressive toward humans.

The snow leopard cannot roar. Snow leopard vocalizations include hisses, chuffing, mews, growls, and wailing.

If you want to see how cute these cats are check out the video below

