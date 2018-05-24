Cleveland Grays Armory still stands in Cleveland (Photos) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Grays Armory still stands in Cleveland (Photos)

The Cleveland Grays Armory was builtin 1893.
The Cleveland Grays Armory stands in remembrance of Cleveland's militia.
The Cleveland Grays, an independent volunteer militia company organized in 1837 were the first company to be called for service during the Civil War.

The Armory, 1234 Bolivar, was constructed in 1893 and still stands today among Cleveland’s historical landmarks. When the Grays were disbanded after WWI the building became a cultural hub for Cleveland. It was the home of the first concert of the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland’s first auto show and once featured John Phillip Sousa and his band.

