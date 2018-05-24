Cleveland Police horse dances to 'Whip /Nae Nae' after going viral for 'Cupid Shuffle'

A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse is going viral after the horse and his partner participated in a line dance known as the "Cupid Shuffle." (Source WOIO)

A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse is going viral after the horse and his partner participated in a line dance known as the "Cupid Shuffle."

It happened last Saturday at the Stockyard Bike-A-Thon.

As the music plays, you see the horse and her partner Officer Scott Seiger join the fun and start doing the moves.

Keith Sulzer posted the video to his personal Facebook page and wrote:

"If you've never seen a horse do the Cupid Shuffle here you go!! Cleveland Police rocking the Stockyard Bikeathon!!"

Officer Scott Sieger says it's important for the public to see police out there, it's an vital part of their community policing.

"You know the police are perceived in a certain way and we want to let them know that we're not out to be the bad guys, we're out there to say hi and shake your hand and we're there to protect too," said Officer Seiger.

On Thursday the horse was dancing 'Whip/ Nae Nae.'

