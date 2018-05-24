Bus driver and teacher assaulted on way back from Cedar Point trip

Students were on their way back from a Cedar Point trip. (Source WOIO)

The Sheffield Village Police Department said officers were called to help the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a fight on a school bus on May 22.

Police said OSP was notified about the fight on a Cleveland Metropolitan School Bus, while the bus was going through Vermilion.

Officers said the buses exited the highway at Sheffield Village and pulled into a gas station on Detroit Road.

Investigators said police have video of the assault.

Police contacted Cleveland Metropolitan School District Police about the incident.

When CMSD officers arrived on scene three male students were taken into custody.

CMSD released a statement about the incident:

CMSD has zero tolerance for fighting or for disruption of any school activities, and students face serious consequences when their actions pose a danger to themselves and others. It is unfortunate that such a fun day ended with three students being referred for discipline, and we are proud of our students on both buses that exhibited the positive behaviors we expect of our students.

