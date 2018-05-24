6-foot long sinkhole growing on East 74th Street in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6-foot long sinkhole growing on East 74th Street in Cleveland

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Police Department said a sinkhole is still crumbling on East 74th Street in the city.

This is at 1113 East 74th Street, police said the hole is six-feet long and four-feet wide.

Traffic has been diverted, officers said the Streets Division has been notified about the sinkhole.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

