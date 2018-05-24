Sellers market: Ohio sets record in April for home sales

The Ohio Association of REALTORS announced April was a record setting month for home sales in the state.

According to a news release there were 156,594 home sales in April which was a 3.3 percent increase from the 151,525 level during the month a year ago.

That mark is a best ever sales point in Ohio.

According to the report the average price of a home sold in April was $179,366 and that is up 5.3 percent from April sales in 2017 meaning home values in the state continue to rise.

“Activity in April was extremely robust across the Buckeye State, as our sales totals reached record-breaking levels,” said Ohio REALTORS President Tiffany Meyer. “Equally important, the marketplace achieved a continued, steady rise in the average sale price, an indication that housing is a solid, long-term investment."

The cost information website HowMuch.net has also released what the average person would need to make an hour to rent the average two bedroom house.

Ohio has the fifth lowest in the country, including Puerto Rico, at $15 an hour.

The most expensive is Hawaii at $35.20.

