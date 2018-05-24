Want to win a Backyard BBQ sponsored by Old Carolina Barbecue Company and Northfield Fireplace and Grills? You have 5 chances to win a Backyard BBQ with a member of the Cleveland 19 News First Alert Weather Team.



Click here and fill out the entry form and you will be entered into the drawing.



There will be four preliminary prizes awarded between the months of June and July 2018 followed by one Grand Prize in the month of August 2018.





Four Preliminary Prizes:

Barbeque dinner, from Old Carolina Barbecue Company, for up to 20 people served in the backyard of the prize winner's home. Attentive dates (subject to change) June 20, June 27, July 18, July 25, 2018.



One Grand Prize:

Barbeque dinner, from Old Carolina Barbecue Company, for up to 40 people served in the backyard of the prize winner's home. Attentive date (subject to change) August 8, 2018.

Napoleon Rogue® 425 Grill, from Northfield Fireplace and Grills.

Entries must be received by Sunday, July 15, 2018 in order to qualify.

Courtesy of Old Carolina Barbecue Company and Northfield Fireplace & Grills

Official Promotion Rules