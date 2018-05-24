New rules in place for North Royalton garage sales

New rules are in place for garage sales in North Royalton. (Source: WOIO)

New rules for yard sales are in place in North Royalton.

The city council passed a new ordinance last week, limiting yard and garage sales from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

Council President Larry Antoskiewicz says it's to combat a problem the city has seen in previous summers.

"People setting stuff out on the right-of-ways, all summer long, with for-sale signs. It not only becomes a blight within the city, it also becomes a safety issue," he said.

He says he and other council members are also hearing complaints from people who often drive along State Road, about large items left out from dawn to dusk, months at a time. That leads to more distracted driving.

"People are driving by and trying to catch a glimpse of what is being sold," he said.

He says the city is following similar guidelines from other cities and will still not require garage sales to acquire a permit.

We checked other municipalities and saw several of them regulate the times and conditions for garage sales.

In Lakewood, sales must be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They cannot last longer than three consecutive days.

In Strongsville, you have to get a permit from the city to hold your sale. You're restricted to four consecutive sale days, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Cleveland Heights, you can only have a garage sale twice per calendar year. You don't have to get a permit, but you do have to follow other guidelines, including no garage sale displays in front of the property, and a timeline from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The North Royalton rules also require garage sales to keep items 35 feet from the road and 10 feet from each of the property lines. Antoskiewicz says there is a fine of up to $100 for anyone who violates the ordinances, but believes that would only happen after a warning, based on a complaint system from neighborhood residents.

