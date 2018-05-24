2018 Cleveland Marathon symbolizes winning spirit of our underdog city (editorial)

The 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon was a success for all. See you next year on Cleveland 19. (Source: WOIO)

There was drama, there were inspirational moments, there was Cleveland.

The 41st annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon was run on Sunday, May 20 and many of you watched all or some of it on Cleveland 19 and CLE43.

People train to run the 26+ miles all year long, and some local people even showed up in the winner’s circle.

For others, they didn’t have to finish first to make this a big win. The personal challenge, the sense of achievement: those things made all those training hours of sweat and pain worthwhile.

For our area, it was a great chance to showcase so much, as tens of thousands of feet thundered through many different neighborhoods, showing off a lot of what makes this city great.

We had a very close finish, and even controversy over an extra shirt.

In the end we had a little glimpse into the lives of a lot of different people. It’s a story worth telling, and it’s the kind of story local broadcasters are here to tell as only they can.

See you next year!

