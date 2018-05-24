Poor Olga! Children damage world's largest cuckoo clock as parents look on in Sugarcreek

Olga, who dances atop the world's largest cuckoo clock, was vandalized Thursday in the Village of Sugercreek. (Source: The Budget News)

Say it ain't so.

The world's largest cuckoo clock -- tucked within Tuscarawas County -- was reportedly vandalized by two children on Thursday.

The kids allegedly scaled a fence, romped around in the cuckoo fountain, climbed up the clock and snapped off the arm of mighty Olga the polka dancer.

According to witnesses, the vandalism unfolded as the parents of the children looked on.

The Sugarcreek Police Department is investigating the incident.

Residents have offered a reward for information leading to the identification of the juvenile suspects involved.

Repair efforts will begin in the coming days on the oversized clock, located within the village's downtown district.

