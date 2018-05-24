1 in 4 can't afford to travel; free staycation ideas in Cleveland

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, but many families won't be vacationing this year because they can't afford to.

According to Bankrate.com, 24 percent of people can't afford to travel, 12 percent said they can't travel because of family obligations and 11 percent said they're too busy with work to travel.

Destination Cleveland communications specialist Kristen Jantonio said families should stick around town and rediscover the Land.

"You don't have to spend a lot of money, you don't have to go very far. There are so many things right in our own backyard that folks forget are here and it's a great time to get out and explore," she said. "With Cleveland being back on the map, folks are recognizing us being on the 2018 National Geographic's Best of the World list."

Jantonio recommends the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Half of Americans that plan to travel this summer said they'll spend about $1,000. Twenty-four percent think they'll spend more than $2,000.

Around Cleveland, there's a lot to do that's free.

"You have the free tours at Playhouse Square, backstage tours. You could take the free Take a Hike tours throughout downtown Cleveland and learn about the history and the culture," said Jantonio. "You can really put together different itineraries for yourself, whether it's in downtown Cleveland, our neighborhoods, our great suburbs, there's just so much to do."

Destination Cleveland has an app you can download to help plan your staycation. It lists attractions, events and things to do around town.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.