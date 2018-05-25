Celebrating Our Schools: Showcasing students, programs at West Geauga High School

We're "Celebrating Our Schools" all week on Wake Up Cleveland.

On Friday morning, Jamie Sullivan from Wake Up Cleveland returned to her alma mater to celebrate the students and programs at West Geauga High School.

All week long, Wake Up Cleveland visited schools throughout Northeast Ohio to highlight the accomplishments of students.

It's been fun visiting area schools this week for #WakeUpCleveland's "Celebrating our Schools" series. If you miss a minute of the show- here's what you missed! Let us know if your school would like to be featured. We'll be doing this again in the fall! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/a9gQTzNHNP — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) May 24, 2018

