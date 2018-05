* Very warm and humid Sunday Mid- 80s

* Hot on Monday Low-90s

* Hot on Tuesday Close to 90

Watch out for areas of fog to form early Sunday morning. The fog will quickly lift to a partly cloudy and very warm day. The humidity level will make it feel sticky. A few storms could be around Sunday night. and Memorial Day is looking even hotter! Don't forget the sunscreen and protect your kids and pets! It's too hot for the kids to be out in the car. Sunglasses a must over the next few days. The next chance of rain could hold off until Wednesday night!

