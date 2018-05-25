National Missing Children's Day: Hundreds of kids reported missing in Ohio

National Missing Children's Day is observed each year on May 25 since it was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

According to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office, there are currently more than 700 children missing in Ohio.

In 2017, there were 464,324 missing children reports to the FBI's National Crime Information Center. That statistic represents all reports of missing children, including if a child runs away multiple times.

Most of the kids reported missing are either endangered runaways or family abductions.

Local, state, and federal officials are making an effort to easily identify children if they ever go missing. The National Child Identification Program is an initiative consisting of an ID Kit with specific information like physical characteristics and fingerprints. Kits are available to order from the National Child Identification Program.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson says parents need to pay close attention.

FBI SOT: that brings us back to the parents knowing who the kids are with telling them who they are allowed to go with and who they are not," said Anderson.

Friday, law enforcement from all over Northeast Ohio gathered at Steelyard Common's in Cleveeand, to observe the day. Several tables were set up for the public, displaying missing children photos with information about how to find them.

Call 216-570-8010 if someone you know is missing.

