Man shot on I-90 by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy has died, medical examiner says

Several lanes of traffic were shut down after a victim was critically injured on I-90 east Thursday evening. (Source: OHGO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says the Westlake man who was shot by a deputy while acting erratically on I-90 Thursday evening has died.

The medical examiner identified the man as 33-year-old Brett Luengo.

On Thursday, Luengo was taken from the scene of the shooting on I-90 east at West Boulevard to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to witnesses, video and police reports, Luengo lunged at the deputy and attempted to attack him. The deputy first used a Taser on Luengo, but it was ineffective. He continued to ignore the deputy's commands leading up to the fatal shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Involved Deputy was working the traffic enforcement detail and encountered a traffic crash scene. He exited his vehicle to investigate and found that the involved parties were involved in an altercation. One of the Involved parties became aggressive toward and charged the Deputy. The Deputy deployed his departmental issued taser and then his department issued firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center. - Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office

Prior to his encounter with police, witnesses say Luengo claimed he was a child molester on the drug PCP.

"Our safety officers do not come into service to take lives, but to save them," Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Buddish regarding the deputy's actions.

The deputy who discharged the service weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation surrounding the incident is still ongoing.

