'Orange' air quality alert issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued an "orange" air quality alert for parts of Northeast Ohio on Friday, meaning the conditions could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

While most of the Northeast Ohio is under a moderate "yellow" alert, residents in areas south of Akron should reduce prolonged activity or heavy exertion outdoors.

Young children, senior citizens, or those with asthma, heart, or lung conditions are especially vulnerable.

With temps expected to reach near 90 degrees, sensitive groups of people should consider limiting outdoor activities. Click here for a full forecast.

To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.

