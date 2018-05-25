Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 6, tickets less than $80 still available

It's win or go home for the Cavs as the Celtics lead the best of seven series 3-2. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics in the biggest game of the season on Friday.

It's win or go home for the Cavs as the Celtics lead the best of seven series 3-2.

Game 6 will be played at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Quicken Loans Arena and tickets are still available for the game.

As of 11:06 a.m. fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets for less than $80 on Stubhub.

On Seatgeek there are seats available for less than $80.

Seats on Vivid can be found for less than $75.

The cheapest tickets from Cavs.com are available for about $120.

You have to remember when you purchase tickets online, fees will be added on to the final price.

Cleveland is currently a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite against Boston.

The total has been set at 202.

The game tonight will air on ESPN.

In the series the home team has not lost.

Boston won the first two games at TD Garden, Cleveland won the next two games at Quicken Loans Arena and the Celtics won back in Boston on Wednesday.

If the Cavs defeat the Celtics on Friday, Game 7 will be played at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

There will also be a watch party at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday if the Cavs win tonight.

