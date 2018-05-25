View 33 pictures of the $1.7M home for sale in Bratenahl (because it doesn't cost anything to look)

A $1.7 million home listed by Howard Hanna is being sold at 282 Corning Dr. in Bratenahl.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to view the gallery

The Spanish Mediterranean residence is located on 3.5+ acres with views of Lake Erie from almost every room. It was built in 1926.

The library has oak paneling with wood transported from the original owners of the former home. The dining room overlooks the lake and leads to a glass-walled breakfast room with French doors into the terrace and butler's pantry.

The house has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and 2 partial baths. It's 7,050 square feet.

Taxes cost $47,837.

The waterfront lot also has an attached two-car garage.

For more information, visit Howard Hanna.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.