Cleveland Fire Department posts its own version of 'Where's Waldo?'

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter on Friday of cadets training at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"Cadets training on Browns Stadium today. Can you find them in this picture?"

As you can tell in the photo the picture was taken pretty far away from the stadium.

If you could not find the cadets in the first picture, the fire department posted more photos.

Recruits spend more than three months training.

According to the city of Cleveland's website training includes:

  • fireground operations
  • apparatus operation and maintenance
  • rescue
  • building construction,
  • required state and federal courses

