Cleveland Fire Department posts its own version of 'Where's Waldo?'

The Cleveland Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter on Friday of cadets training at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Source Cleveland Fire Department)

"Cadets training on Browns Stadium today. Can you find them in this picture?"

#CLE ?? Cadets training on @Browns Stadium today. Can you find them in this picture?? pic.twitter.com/dT7LFTu8UB — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 25, 2018

As you can tell in the photo the picture was taken pretty far away from the stadium.

If you could not find the cadets in the first picture, the fire department posted more photos.

CLE ?? Cadets training at @Browns Stadium. Can you find them in this picture?? pic.twitter.com/9nWWGlSvK9 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 25, 2018

Thanks to @Browns and everyone at First Energy Stadium for letting #CLE ?? Cadets hone their rope rescue skills today. Stay tuned for video this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/eUumvoGHU3 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 25, 2018

Recruits spend more than three months training.

According to the city of Cleveland's website training includes:

fireground operations

apparatus operation and maintenance

rescue

building construction,

required state and federal courses

