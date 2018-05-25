Driver wasn't cited after getting stuck in wet concrete in downtown Cleveland

A car got stuck in wet cement in downtown Cleveland on Thursday. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said a man won't be cited after he got stuck in wet concrete in downtown Cleveland on Thursday.

The crew, working on the roads at East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, were patching up wet concrete before they were interrupted. No one was injured.

"He had to be on his phone, he crashed right into the cones," said one member of the construction crew.

The pile up held up traffic in the intersection for about 30 minutes.

The goal was for crews to have the concrete filled this week so the city doesn't have to lay down the metal plates on East 9th Street.

The car was submerged in wet concrete; workers dug around the vehicle for minutes before pulling the driver to safety.

The incident turned into quite the spectacle as onlookers applauded once the vehicle was pulled from the mess.

