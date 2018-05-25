Stark County hospital reporting patient database hack

The Aultman Hospital released a press release after an incident that may have exposed health information about its patients. (Source Pixabay.com)

The Aultman Hospital released a press release after an incident that may have exposed health information about its patients.

The hospital said on March 28 they learned about a person or people accessing several Aultman email accounts without permission.

The email accounts had information about patients with Aultman Hospital and the Aultman physician practices.

Information in the email accounts may have included:

name address

clinical information

medical record number

physician's name.

According to the news release the hospital said there is no indication any of the data in the email accounts has been inappropriately used by anyone.

The hospital has notified the people who were impacted by the hack.

If anyone has questions about the incident they can call 855-804-8585.

The hospital has reset account passwords and made the passwords longer and more complex. More security features for email accounts and extra security monitoring has been added.

On its website the hospital explained how they will handle cyber security in the future. The website also shows how impacted patients can take steps to protect their information.

