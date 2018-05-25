Ohio high school changes its mind, student allowed to wear military sash at graduation

Valerie Huffman is graduating from Triway High School this weekend in Wooster and has already entered the National Guard.

At first she was not allowed to wear a sash given to her from the military.

Huffman said in a Facebook post -- which has more than 250 shares as of Friday afternoon -- that the school would not allow her to wear the sash "because they didn't give it to me."

The community rallied around the young woman and flooding the Facebook post with comments.

In Huffman's post, she also shares the Wayne County Schools Career Center will allow her to wear it.

"Glad WCSCC supports the military!" she wrote on Facebook.

The school released a statement about the controversy:

The Triway Local School District has always and will always demonstrate respect for the men and women who serve our nation.

For years, the district has honored students who are enlisting in the military at our awards ceremony and graduation.

Moving forward, the Board of Education has decided to amend its policy and allow military-related cords at graduation. Although the student in question has not yet entered the military, she will be allowed to wear the cord.

Again, the Triway Local School District has and will always honor those who serve our country.

