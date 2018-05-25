We're all probably guilty of disrespecting the American flag, according to the government

With Memorial Day around the corner you may not know you might be disrespecting the American Flag. (Source Pixabay.com)

With Memorial Day around the corner you may not know you might be disrespecting the American flag.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the American flag should not be used on a costume or athletic uniform.

The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the flag should never be used for advertising or promotion purposes.

The flag should not be printed on paper napkins or anything that will be used as temporary use and discarded, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The United State government said the flag should not be flown in bad weather unless it's an all-weather flag.

American flags displayed at night should be properly illuminated, according usa.gov.

If you are displaying an American flag from your porch the blue section of the flag should be at the peak of the staff.

If you display the flag against the wall, the blue section should be in the top left corner.

The flag should also never touch the ground.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Memorial Day the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon.

The U.S. government's website features all the guidelines for displaying the flag.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.