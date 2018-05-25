15-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Cleveland

A 15-year-old was shot in the side Friday afternoon in Cleveland, and has been rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

According to Cleveland Police, the victim is in serious condition.

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue.

The teen hasn't been identified, and police have not arrested any suspects.

Officers are investigating.

