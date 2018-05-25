Cleveland Cooks: Swordfish

Salt restaurant shared the recipe for swordfish.

For roasted sweet potatoes:

Two medium sized sweet potatoes, sliced into “coins” oil, salt and pepper, toss in a bowl and then onto a sheet tray and into a 400 degree oven for 30 minutes or until tender

For sweet soy:

1/2 cup soy

1 C. Light brown sugar

Heat in a pan until sugar is dissolved and cool

For kimchi:

1 head of bok choy, cut in half lengthwise and then sliced about a 1/4 inch thick and rinse in cold water with a pinch of salt.

1 carrot, peeled and then continue to peel to make carrot ribbons

4-6 red radish, thinly sliced

1 bunch scallion

For dressing:

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup sambal

3T. Fish sauce

1 knob ginger, grated and the juice squeezed

2 cloves of garlic, minced

Combine dressing ingredients in a large bowl, then pull bok choy from water rinse and add to dressing along with the rest of the vegetables. Toss and make sure everything is incorporated.

For swordfish:

Get an 8-10 ounce piece of swordfish and remove bloodline and skin and cut in 1/2 or have the fish monger do it. Season with salt and pepper and sear in a hot, oiled pan for 3-5 minutes in each side.

