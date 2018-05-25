Ohio State Troopers chase down, box in fleeing ATV in Akron area (video)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted a video on Facebook of troopers chasing down and boxing in a ATV driver in the Akron area on the interstate. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

It is illegal to drive an ATV on the interstate. Investigators said troopers from the Akron Post spotted the ATV and were able to bring the situation to safe resolution after boxing him in.

The driver ran from the scene after he stopped the ATV, the passenger surrendered.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was arrested a short time later and charged with fleeing and eluding as well. Investigators said he did not have an operator's license.

