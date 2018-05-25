Cleveland family reeling over loss of 14-year-old killed in unsolved hit and run

The family of a 14-year-old girl killed by a hit and run driver cannot believe it's now been three years without answers.

They want justice for Chelsea Hill, and they will not stop fighting for her until they find it.

Friday night Chelsea’s family gathered to pray at the intersection where she lost her life.

Chelsea's mom Annette couldn't hold back the tears.

“It still feels like yesterday to me, because I live this every day. But I still have to go on with my day but the pain is still here. It still hurts,” she said.

They released these balloons, hoping next year they won't be back here without answers.

“She was gone too soon. And whatever happened out here that night, like I said I don't hold no hatred in my heart for nobody, 'cause it's not going to do me any good,” Hill said.

On Memorial Day, police say a car struck and killed Chelsea at E. 40th St. and Carnegie in Cleveland around 1 a.m.

The teen ran away from home just a few days before that.

A surveillance camera captured video of the car that killed her.

It was a dark four-door sedan. Police say it's a 2000 or newer model.

“How can you live with yourself every day knowing what you done, going about your day by day?” Hill said.

Annette calls police every week to check on her case.

She's willing to forgive. But not knowing has worn on her.

“Please say something. Or if somebody told you something, don't hold it back,” she said.

All she wants is justice for her daughter.

“You took a life from me, you took a life from me. Because she got a big family, and a lot of people out here that love her,” she said.

Cleveland Police collected debris from the car that hit Chelsea, including its serial number.

Police are still working on the case, but they have no updates.

You can report any tips unanimously online to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County or call their hotline at 216-252-7463.

