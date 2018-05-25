Update: Kevin Love out for game 7 in Boston, undergoing concussion protocol

Kevin Love is out Game 7 in Boston after a hard fall in the first quarter of game 6 Friday night. (Source: AP)

According to the Cleveland Cavaliers, center Kevin Love is experiencing concussion-like symptoms and has been placed in the league's concussion protocol.

The Cavs go on to say, that Love is OUT for game 7 in Boston.

Love went down early in the first quarter of game 6 Friday night after a violent fall to the hardwood.

Kevin Love is headed into the locker room after a scary collision with Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/1AgeEZC7bv — HoopitNBAlive (@Hoopit_NBA_Live) May 26, 2018

The 6-foot-10-inch big man collided with Jayson Tatum off an inadvertent pick-and-roll play.

Love out for rest of game. Being evaluated for concussion. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 26, 2018

Love was slow to his feet, and sat on the bench consulting with team doctors, before heading to the locker room.

He did not return for the remainder of Game 6.

