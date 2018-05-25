An in-depth look at LeBron James' Game 7 history

LeBron James is currently 5-2 in Game 7s, throughout his career. (Source: AP images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will live to see another day, after a strong win in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

Final score: 109-99

The Cavs forced a Game 7 after a major showing from LeBron James, George Hill and Jeff Green.

James finished with 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, while Hill and Green added 20, and 14 respectively.

LeBron James has made a concerted effort to play lights out basketball when the series is on the line.

His record is currently 5-2 when facing a Game 7 elimination.

Take a look at the numbers

Cavs vs. Pistons (May 21, 2006)

Score: Pistons 79, Cavs 61

Round: Eastern Conference semifinals

LeBron's line: 27 points (11 of 24), 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Cavs vs. Celtics (May 18, 2008)

Score: Celtics 97, Cavs 92

Round: Eastern Conference semifinals

LeBron's line: 45 points (14 of 29), 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Celtics vs. Heat (June 9, 2012)

Score: Heat 101, Celtics 88

Round: Eastern Conference finals

LeBron's line: 31 points (9 of 21), 12 rebounds, 2 assists

Heat vs. Pacers (June 3, 2013)

Score: Heat 99, Pacers 76

Round: Eastern Conference finals

LeBron's line: 32 points (8 of 17), 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Heat vs. Spurs (June 20, 2013)

Score: Heat 95, Spurs 88

Round: NBA Finals

LeBron's line: 37 points (12 of 23), 12 rebounds, 4 assists

Cavs vs. Warriors (June 19, 2016)

Score: Cavs 93, Warriors 89

Round: NBA Finals

LeBron's line: 27 points (9 of 24), 11 rebounds, 11 assists

Cavs vs. Pacers (April 2, 2018)

Score: Cavs 105, Pacers 101

Round: First round

LeBron's line: 45 points (16 of 25), 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Cavs vs. Celtics (May 27, 2018)

TBA

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.