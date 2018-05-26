Update: Garfield Heights husband, wife killed in vehicle fire in Ottawa County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Sandusky Post now says a second person has died after a vehicle fire in Ottawa County.

The accident happened at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 25, on State Route 2, just west of the State Route 269 Lakeside-Marblehead exit, in Danbury Township.

Troopers say a Garfield Heights couple was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the vehicle began to smoke and caught fire.

Seconds later the SUV was fully engulfed in flames.

The passenger, 71 year-old Dennis J. Svihlik exited the vehicle while it was still moving and he fell into the roadway.

Mr. Svihlik was flown by medical helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital where he died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

The driver, 65 year-old Jo Ann Svihlik was unable to get out of the SUV, became trapped, and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire/EMS crews.

This fire and accident remains under investigation.

