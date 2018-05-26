Vehicle fire claims the life of Garfield Heights woman, husband seriously injured

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Sandusky Post is investigating a fatal car crash on Friday, May 25.

The crash happened after 4 p.m. on State Route 2, just west of the State Route 269 Lakeside-Marblehead exit, in Danbury Township, Ottawa County.

Troopers say a Garfield Heights couple was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the vehicle began to smoke and caught fire.

Seconds later the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The passenger, 71 year-old Dennis J. Svihlik exited the vehicle while it was still moving and he fell into the roadway.

The driver, 65 year-old Jo Ann Svihlik was unable to get out of the SUV, became trapped, and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire/EMS crews.

Mr. Svihlik was flown by medical helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

State Route 2 was closed for a few hours while police and troopers investigated the accident.

