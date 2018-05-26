Sinkhole opens up near Cleveland-Cleveland Heights border - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sinkhole opens up near Cleveland-Cleveland Heights border

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Orange cones are blocking a section of road on the Cleveland-Cleveland Heights border because of a sinkhole.

The hole was first noticed about 9:30 a.m Saturday, May 26th, in the middle of Cedar Hill.

The cones are helping to keep traffic away from the area where the hole is located.

Crews have put a pavement mixture on top of the hole to fill it.

Cedar Hill remains open to traffic and the cause of the sinkhole is undetermined.

