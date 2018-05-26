Update: elderly man falls 130 feet down a cliff into the Chagrin River in Willoughby Hills

82 year old man falls some 130 feet off of his deck to his death, in Willoughby Hills. (Source WOIO)

The Willoughby Hills Police Department is releasing more information about the death of a man, who fell 130 feet off his deck and into the Chagrin River below.

Police said 82 year old Gilbert Lyon lost his balance, slipped and fell off the deck around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the fall happened at Lyon's home in a wooded area off of Berkshire Hills Drive.

Firefighters descended by rope to the bottom of the ravine and confirmed that Lyon was deceased.

East Tech Rescue Team was called to the scene to assist with the recovery of Lyon's body.

The Lake County Coroner was also on scene.

The death has been ruled accidental.

