Girl with 3-D printed hand to throw ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland Indians game

Hailey Dawson will throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Cleveland Indians vs. the Houston Astros game on Saturday.

Dawson was born with Poland Syndrome, a rare birth defect that affected the development of her right hand.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas designed multiple 3-D printed hands for Dawson, so she is able to grab, grasp and throw a baseball.

Her goal is to throw a first pitch at each ballpark, and Progressive Field is the eighth ballpark she will visit.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday.

