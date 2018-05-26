9 things to do in the Cleveland area for Memorial Day Weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

9 things to do in the Cleveland area for Memorial Day Weekend

Many events are going on in the Cleveland area for Memorial Day Weekend.

  • Mystery Dinner Theater
  • 90s Day Party
    • From noon - 4 p.m. the Azure Rooftop Lounge will be hosting a 90s Day Party
  • Berea's National Rib Cook-Off
    • 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on May 27 at 19201 East Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights
    • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on May 28
  • Catch Meaning Music Fest
    • 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on May 27 at 1100 East 9th Street in Cleveland
  • Taste of Summer at the Flats East Bank
    • Noon - 10 p.m. on May 26
    • Noon - 10 p.m. on May 27
  • Tremont Greek Fest on Professor Street
    • Noon - Midnight on May 26 and 27
    • Noon - 11 p.m. on May 28
  • The Water's Edge Art Festival
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on May 27 at 9346 Kinsman Road in Novelty
  • Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians
    • 1:10 p.m. on May 27 at Progressive Field
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Watch Party

