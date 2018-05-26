Flash Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
HOLMES COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The National Weather Service said a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several cities in Holmes County.

The cities included in the warning are:

  • Millersburg
  • Berlin
  • Walnut Creek

The warning is expected to last until 11:15 p.m. on May 26.

Officials are advising people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters. It is recommended to move to higher ground.

According to the National Weather Services more than 36,000  people could be impacted by the flash flood warning.

