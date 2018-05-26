Flash Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service said a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several cities in Holmes County. (Source WOIO)

The cities included in the warning are:

Millersburg

Berlin

Walnut Creek

Flash Flood Warning including Millersburg OH, Berlin OH, Walnut Creek OH until 11:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/tzr3lGiaFZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 27, 2018

The warning is expected to last until 11:15 p.m. on May 26.

Officials are advising people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters. It is recommended to move to higher ground.

According to the National Weather Services more than 36,000 people could be impacted by the flash flood warning.

Flash flood Warning for Tuscarawas & Carroll County until 11pm. Flash floods are deadly. Please be safe. More heavy rain to come. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SVFKl4Iaop — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) May 27, 2018

