Bay Village boy sets up lemonade stand to help his cousin get a bone marrow transplant

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 7-year-old boy in Bay Village set up a lemonade stand on Saturday for an important and special cause.

Patrick Marotta is raising money for his cousin so she can get a bone marrow transplant.

Olivia Stoy is 14-years-old and is battling leukemia.

Her health insurance will not pay for the $1 million bone marrow transplant.

Besides lemonade Patrick was also selling baked goods at his stand.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Olivia.

