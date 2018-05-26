Woman hits teen with a shovel at a Cleveland RTA Station

In exclusive video obtained by Cleveland 19 you can see a woman hitting a teenager with shovel at an RTA station. (Source WOIO)

The incident happened last Tuesday at the RTA Station on West 65th Street in Cleveland.

In the video you see the adult encouraging a girl to fight the teen on the bench.

As the beating continues the adult uses a shovel to hit the victim than turns on the person taking the video.

We are told both women involved in the beating face criminal charges.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

