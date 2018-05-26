19-year-old man dead after vehicle fire in Richland County

The incident is still under investigation.

A 19-year-old man is dead after a vehicle fire in Richland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Interstate 71 in southern Richland County around 4:20 p.m. on May 26.

Investigators said a 2001 Ford Mustang was northbound on Interstate 71 when the vehicle caught fire.

OSHP said the vehicle pulled to the shoulder where it struck a guardrail and became fully engulfed.

Gnim Talle was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

The incident is still under investigation.

