Homicide victim found inside a car on Cleveland's east side

Man found shot to death inside car on East 141st in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are looking for suspects after a man is shot and killed on the city's east side.

The shooting was first reported around 7:43 a.m. Sunday morning at 1095 East 141st Street and St. Clair.

Witnesses told police a male was sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting is not a suicide.

