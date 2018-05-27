8 views of scenic Cleveland you can only see from the water

The city on the lake sometimes needs to be seen from Lake Erie to appreciate just how beautiful she can be.

Whether you're on the Goodtime III, in a kayak or floating in a friend's recreational boat, the city is best seen from the water when you can step back and appreciate the view. A trip down the Cuyahoga River reveals Cleveland's 212-year industrial history.

(To view the photo gallery on mobile sign up for the Cleveland 19 app)

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.