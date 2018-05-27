1,000 motorcycles in downtown Cleveland for Firefighters Memoria - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

1,000 motorcycles in downtown Cleveland for Firefighters Memorial Ride

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Some 1,000 motorcycle riders gathered in downtown Cleveland, Sunday morning May 27, for the 14th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride.

The ceremony honored Ohio's four fallen firefighters/EMS:

Wyoming Ohio District Chief/Medic James "Jim" Joseph Benken Last Alarm- April 14, 2017
Austinburg Ohio Firefighter David Lemponen Last Alarm- April 28, 2017
Cleveland Paramedic Sgt. Nicole Norene King Last Alarm -September 3, 2017
Cleveland Paramedic Thomas B. Jefferies Jr. Last Alarm – January 17, 2018

The ride began in downtown Cleveland at the Firefighters Memorial statue and traveled through Cleveland, Parma, Parma Heights, North Royalton, Strongsville, Berea, Brook Park and ended at Rock N' Roll City Harley-Davidson in Cleveland.

