George Hill needs to find a Chipotle before Game 7 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

George Hill needs to find a Chipotle before Game 7

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
During a press conference Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill said he has to find a Chipotle Mexican Grill before Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. (Source AP Images) During a press conference Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill said he has to find a Chipotle Mexican Grill before Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. (Source AP Images)
BOSTON, MA (WOIO) -

During a press conference Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill said he has to find a Chipotle Mexican Grill before Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.

Hill said he had Chipotle with barbacoa before each game the Cavs won against the Celtics in the playoffs.

Chipotle responded to Hill's comments and said if the Cavs visit a location in Boston any Cleveland player will get food for free.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly