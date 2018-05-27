George Hill needs to find a Chipotle before Game 7

During a press conference Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill said he has to find a Chipotle Mexican Grill before Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. (Source AP Images)

Hill said he had Chipotle with barbacoa before each game the Cavs won against the Celtics in the playoffs.

Hey @George_Hill3, we’ve got whatever it takes for Game 7. Bring yourself and the @cavs to any Boston location on Sunday, and it’s on us. https://t.co/w8bXozB6E1 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 26, 2018

Chipotle responded to Hill's comments and said if the Cavs visit a location in Boston any Cleveland player will get food for free.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

