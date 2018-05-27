Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7: How to watch, lis - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7: How to watch, listen and more

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Game 7 tonight. (Source: AP Images) Game 7 tonight. (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

The winner of the game moves on to the NBA Finals.

The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM radio.

