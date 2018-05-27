Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

The winner of the game moves on to the NBA Finals.

The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM radio.

For additional coverage follow our social media @Cleveland19News across Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.