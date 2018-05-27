WWI deaths shaped the look of the city

The city of Cleveland went from the 6th largest city in America to the 5th during WWI.

Curator of Collections for Western Reserve Historical Society Eric Rivet said Clevelanders today would be surprised how large the city was 100 years ago, and citizens of the city 100 years ago would be surprised how small the city has become. "WWI created the city of Cleveland we have today," Rivet said.

The Historical Society is currently hosting an exhibit of WWI propaganda posters. One-hundred years ago this year hostilities came to an end during WWI. Cleveland sent 41,000 men to the war, and lost 1,000.