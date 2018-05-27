Watch every home run from the Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros game

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 10-9 in 14 innings on Sunday. (Source AP Images)

The game featured six home runs.

Here is a look at each homer:

Jose Ramirez hit the first homer of the day.

Max Stassi hit a homer in the 2nd inning.

¡@MaxStassi10 ??! ¡Esa pelota se va fuera del parque! #LosAstros acortan la ventaja a 1. pic.twitter.com/PhY42i4Pt9 — Astros de Houston (@LosAstros) May 27, 2018

Evan Gattis hit a homer in the 8th inning, he also hit a homer in the 13th inning.

¡Racimo de 6 carreras en la octava entrada! #LosAstros dominan 8-3. pic.twitter.com/Vg5NSczRGX — Astros de Houston (@LosAstros) May 27, 2018

Yonder Alonso hit a homer in the 13th inning.

Greg Allen hit the game winning homer in the 14th inning, we have three versions.

We will start with Hammy's call.

IT'S OVER! Greg Allen walks it off for the @Indians in the 14th with his first homer of the season! #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/2a4aHHpAgl — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) May 27, 2018

