Watch every home run from the Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros game

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 10-9 in 14 innings on Sunday.
The game featured six home runs.

Here is a look at each homer:

Jose Ramirez hit the first homer of the day.

Max Stassi hit a homer in the 2nd inning.

Evan Gattis hit a homer in the 8th inning, he also hit a homer in the 13th inning.

Yonder Alonso hit a homer in the 13th inning.

Greg Allen hit the game winning homer in the 14th inning, we have three versions.

We will start with Hammy's call.

