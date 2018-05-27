Search for missing 13-year-old boy in Wayne County will resume at 7 a.m. on Monday

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a dive team and rescue team are at the Chippewa Creek in Rittman after a 13-year-old boy went missing while swimming.

Captain Doug Hunter said the boy was swimming with two other people.

He posted a video update about the incident on Facebook.

Officers received a call about the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said he was swimming near a low-head dam, Captain Hunter said swimming is very difficulty near a dam like this even for experienced swimmers.

The Rittman Police Department said search efforts were suspended at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday for the safety of the first responders.

The search will continue at 7 a.m. on Monday, investigators hope to use boats equipped with sonar from the Ohio Search and Rescue Team on Monday.

