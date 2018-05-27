Cleveland holds Boston to 53 points in final 3 quarters, Cavs advance to NBA Finals

The last time LeBron James did not make the NBA Finals was in 2010. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 35 points as the Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston shot 34.1 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to shift the momentum of the game.

Boston was held to only 30 points in the second and third quarter

The Celtics only scored 53 points in the final three quarters

Cleveland held Boston to 17 points in the quarter.

During the second quarter the Cavs went on a 14-5 run.

No. 23 played all 48 minutes of the game.

Jayson Tatum was the leading scorer for the Celtics. The rookie scored 24 points on 9 of 17 shooting.

The Cavs will play against the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The last time James did not make the NBA Finals was in 2010.

This will be the eighth year in a row James plays in the NBA Finals.

2011-2014 with the Miami Heat (two championships)

2015-2018 with the Cavs (one championship)

