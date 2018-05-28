Copy-Medical marijuana ramp-up in Ohio sees progress, questions

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The medical marijuana program Ohio's set to launch later this year has been beset by questions.

It's unclear whether growing operations will be able to ramp up in time to meet initial demand, whether the rollout will be tangled up in legal and administrative red tape and whether enough doctors will sign up to serve needy patients.

Still, state officials say progress is being made ahead of the Sept. 8 launch date. Cultivators are mostly through the licensing process. One large growing site has been inspected and others are close behind.

A toll-free hotline will begin taking calls next month. The patient registry is supposed to go live in July.

The state also expects to award licenses to processors, dispensaries and testing labs within the next several weeks.

