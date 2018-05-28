Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and dry for Memorial Day

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure from Canada will move over NE Ohio on Tuesday. The remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto are expected to move north from the Gulf of Mexico into the Great Lakes by the middle of the week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today is going to be H-O-T with plenty of sunshine! Expect highs around 90°. (The last time we hit 90° was September 24th, 2017. The high that day was 92°. Today's record high is also 92°. The record was set in 2012.)

9:00 AM: 78°, Noon: 85°, 5:00 PM: 87°

Lakeshore locations will be a touch cooler with highs in the 80s.

We'll remain mostly clear and very warm tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will also be hot, mostly sunny, and humid. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Mid-Week Tropical Rains:

The forecast will be turning wet by Wednesday, as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto move north from the Gulf of Mexico. Occasional showers and storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain may be quite heavy. We'll need to be on alert for the threat of localized flooding.

Weekend Uncertainty:

Most of Alberto's leftovers will drift away late Thursday night into Friday morning. We'll wake up to mainly dry weather on Friday. However, hit or miss storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.

Both major forecast models are in agreement regarding Friday's weather but they majorly diverge for the upcoming weekend.

The latest European model has a sprawling area of high pressure nearby for the weekend. That would mean nice, beautiful, dry weather.

The GFS model is rather wet. It shows a large upper level low pressure system over the lower Great Lakes and upper Ohio Valley.

I am going to keep the forecast dry for now. Just be aware that this is subject to change.

Friday's high: 82°

Saturday's high: 74°

Sunday's high: 74°